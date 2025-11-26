Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the college football teams in action on Friday, versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-649) | Georgia Tech: (+480)

Georgia: (-649) | Georgia Tech: (+480) Spread: Georgia: -13.5 (-120) | Georgia Tech: +13.5 (-102)

Georgia: -13.5 (-120) | Georgia Tech: +13.5 (-102) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia has covered the spread five times in 11 games.

As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, Georgia has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This season, four of Georgia's 11 games have go over the point total.

Georgia Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Of 11 Georgia Tech games so far this year, eight have hit the over.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (89.4%)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Georgia Tech is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-102 odds), and Georgia, the favorite, is -120 to cover.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

The over/under for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Nov. 28 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia is a -649 favorite on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a +480 underdog.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.7 26 17.4 12 52.3 11 Georgia Tech 35.3 20 25.8 77 55.7 11

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

