Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the college football teams in action on Friday, versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-649) | Georgia Tech: (+480)
- Spread: Georgia: -13.5 (-120) | Georgia Tech: +13.5 (-102)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia has covered the spread five times in 11 games.
- As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, Georgia has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- This season, four of Georgia's 11 games have go over the point total.
- Georgia Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Of 11 Georgia Tech games so far this year, eight have hit the over.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bulldogs win (89.4%)
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Point Spread
Georgia Tech is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-102 odds), and Georgia, the favorite, is -120 to cover.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Over/Under
The over/under for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Nov. 28 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Moneyline
Georgia is a -649 favorite on the moneyline, while Georgia Tech is a +480 underdog.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|33.7
|26
|17.4
|12
|52.3
|11
|Georgia Tech
|35.3
|20
|25.8
|77
|55.7
|11
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
