NCAAF

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Michigan Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Ohio State: (-400) | Michigan: (+315)
  • Spread: Ohio State: -10.5 (-104) | Michigan: +10.5 (-118)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio State vs Michigan Betting Trends

  • Ohio State's record against the spread is 9-2-0.
  • Against the spread as 10.5-point or better favorites, Ohio State is 7-2.
  • Ohio State has played 11 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
  • Michigan has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
  • Michigan has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (61.6%)

Ohio State vs Michigan Point Spread

Michigan is an underdog by 10.5 points against Ohio State. Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -104.

Ohio State vs Michigan Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Michigan matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Ohio State vs Michigan Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Michigan moneyline has Ohio State as a -400 favorite, while Michigan is a +315 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio State37.9127.6149.411
Michigan29.35417.91547.211

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Stadium: Michigan Stadium

