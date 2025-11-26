Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-400) | Michigan: (+315)

Ohio State: (-400) | Michigan: (+315) Spread: Ohio State: -10.5 (-104) | Michigan: +10.5 (-118)

Ohio State: -10.5 (-104) | Michigan: +10.5 (-118) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio State vs Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio State's record against the spread is 9-2-0.

Against the spread as 10.5-point or better favorites, Ohio State is 7-2.

Ohio State has played 11 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Michigan has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Michigan has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (61.6%)

Ohio State vs Michigan Point Spread

Michigan is an underdog by 10.5 points against Ohio State. Michigan is -118 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -104.

Ohio State vs Michigan Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Ohio State-Michigan matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Ohio State vs Michigan Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Michigan moneyline has Ohio State as a -400 favorite, while Michigan is a +315 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 37.9 12 7.6 1 49.4 11 Michigan 29.3 54 17.9 15 47.2 11

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.