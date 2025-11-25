Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the college football teams playing on Friday, up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Iowa vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Iowa: (-235) | Nebraska: (+194)

Iowa: (-235) | Nebraska: (+194) Spread: Iowa: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114)

Iowa: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Iowa is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 6.5-point favorite, Iowa has two wins ATS (2-2).

This season, four of Iowa's 11 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-7-0 this season.

Nebraska doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, eight of Nebraska's 11 games have hit the over.

Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (57.5%)

Iowa vs Nebraska Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Nebraska, the underdog, is -114.

Iowa vs Nebraska Over/Under

The over/under for Iowa-Nebraska on Nov. 28 is 39.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Iowa vs Nebraska Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa is the favorite at -235, and Nebraska is +194.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 27.9 69 15.1 9 43.9 11 Nebraska 30.5 46 21.5 39 49.2 11

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Nebraska analysis on FanDuel Research.