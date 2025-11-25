Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the college football teams playing on Friday, up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Iowa vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Iowa: (-235) | Nebraska: (+194)
- Spread: Iowa: -6.5 (-106) | Nebraska: +6.5 (-114)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Iowa vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- Iowa is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As at least a 6.5-point favorite, Iowa has two wins ATS (2-2).
- This season, four of Iowa's 11 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-7-0 this season.
- Nebraska doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, eight of Nebraska's 11 games have hit the over.
Iowa vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (57.5%)
Iowa vs Nebraska Point Spread
Iowa is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Nebraska, the underdog, is -114.
Iowa vs Nebraska Over/Under
The over/under for Iowa-Nebraska on Nov. 28 is 39.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Iowa vs Nebraska Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa is the favorite at -235, and Nebraska is +194.
Iowa vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa
|27.9
|69
|15.1
|9
|43.9
|11
|Nebraska
|30.5
|46
|21.5
|39
|49.2
|11
Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Nebraska analysis on FanDuel Research.