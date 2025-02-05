Free Super Bowl LIX Printable Sheets for Your Football Party (Prop Sheet, Trivia, & More)

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the best excuses to gather your friends and family to scream in front of the television.

While Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans have enough reason to be glued to the screen, adding a few Super Bowl games can make the event even more engaging.

Luckily, FanDuel Research has compiled some printable sheets that you can download and print for your Super Bowl party.

This includes a Prop Bet Sheet, Super Bowl Squares, Super Bowl History Trivia, and even something special for Taylor Swift fans.

It's the traditional Super Bowl Squares we all know and love! You can print this sheet to start compiling names for each box. Once all (or most) of them are filled, just add in the numbers 0-9 in the colored boxes. You can read more thorough instructions at FanDuel Research.

Download it here >>

This Prop Bet Sheet is a great way to get everyone involved at your Super Bowl party. Every guest should receive their own sheet and answer each 50/50 question. The questions range in topics including the coin toss, National Anthem, and halftime show. The person with the most correct answers at the end of the night wins!

Download it here >>

If you want to appeal to the more knowledgeable football lover, try this Super Bowl History Trivia sheet. Find out how much your guests know about the first ever Super Bowl, the Lombardi Trophy, and the most successful NFL teams in history.

Download it here >>

Answer key >>

You can even take your trivia to the next level with these player-specific questions. Have your guests guess the NFL players with the most MVP wins, most passing yards in a Super Bowl, and much more.

Download it here >>

Answer key >>

Another creative way to get your guests involved is by handing out Super Bowl Bingo Cards to fill in during the game. The boxes can include actions such as "Missed Field Goal" or "Booth Review" to keep people engaged even during low-energy moments.

Download it here >>

Download a blank version >>

Of course, we had to include a printable sheet for the Swifties. This is similar to the bingo card above, but with Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce related actions. Who will be with Taylor in her suite? How many times will she be shown during the broadcast? Now you have all the more reason to follow along.

Download it here >>

Download a blank version >>

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!