Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (42-29) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-30)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | SF: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | SF: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SF: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.45 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Dustin May (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Harrison (1-1) will get the nod for the Giants. When May starts, his team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season. May's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 2-2-0 ATS in Harrison's four starts with a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Harrison start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -188 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Giants are -128 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +106.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on June 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 36, or 62.1%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-9 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 31-39-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-12).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-36-2).

The Giants have gone 33-38-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.638) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 58th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in MLB.

Freddie Freeman has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .338/.412/.563.

Andy Pages has 12 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 61st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has racked up 77 hits with a .362 on-base percentage while slugging .472. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .291.

He is 24th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Wilmer Flores has six doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .260.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/28/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!