Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 16

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Indiana Pacers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Monday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is knotted up at 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 223.5 -400 +315

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 53.7% of the time this season (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (29-12-1) than it has in road games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 19 of 40 road games (47.5%).

This year, Indiana is 19-21-1 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-22-1 ATS (.439).

Both at home (22 of 41) and on the road (22 of 41), the Pacers' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 53.7% of the time.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Pacers are receiving 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the field.

