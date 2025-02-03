Super Bowl LIX Printable Prop Bet Sheet for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Super Bowl is often the most-watched American event of the year, as both casual and hardcore NFL fans tune in to see how the big game plays out.

To add to the fun, there are plenty of ways to make your Super Bowl Party more entertaining. FanDuel Research has put together a number of printable sheets that you can hand out to your party guests.

In this article, we'll explore the Super Bowl LIX Prop Bet Sheet.

Printable Super Bowl LIX Prop Bet Sheet

You can download the FanDuel Research Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet here.

Prop Bet Sheet Rules

The rules for the Super Bowl Prop Bet Sheet are simple.

First, download and print the sheet, making sure you have enough for everyone who's playing.

From there, everyone fills out their picks for each prop bet on the sheet before the game. They're all straight forward, two-choice options. Make sure these are all filled in before the Kick of Destiny 3 and the game's kick-off.

You can choose to have one person hang onto all the sheets to calculate the results, but we find it's more fun for everyone to hang onto their own sheet so you remember all the results you're hoping for while watching the game.

At the end of the night, whoever had the most correct answers wins! If there's a tie, the win goes to the person who guessed closest to the margin of victory.

