Printable Football Squares Game for Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs. Eagles

As the excitement of the big game approaches, so does the tradition of playing Super Bowl Squares. The game is an easy way to add an extra layer of anticipation for everyone involved—regardless of their football knowledge.

This guide will be your go-to resource for understanding the ins and outs of Super Bowl Squares. We'll walk you through the game's rules, how the grid works, and how to win so you can elevate your watch party on February 9th.

Printable Super Bowl LIX Squares Sheet

The purpose of the game is for participants to root for a specific score outcome rather than simply picking the winner. The first, and most important, step is to print out a squares sheet to stay organized. Click here to download the FanDuel Super Bowl LIX Squares Printable Sheet.

How to Play Super Bowl Squares

The game is played using a 10x10 grid consisting of 100 squares. One team should be listed on the horizontal axis and the other should be listed on the vertical axis.

Participants pick specific square(s). Once a participant selects a square, their name is written inside it. Once all (or most) of the squares are filled, the pool organizer assigns numbers 0 through 9 across the top and side of the grid. The organizer shares the sheet with all players so everyone knows their winning numbers.

The grid will look similar to this when completed:

How to Win Super Bowl Squares

At the end of each quarter, the organizer will pull the last digit of each team's score. Those numbers should then be plotted on the sheet to determine the winner of the quarter. For example, if the Chiefs have 10 points at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles have 7 points, the winning name will be the box where "0" and "7" meet. In the example above, Skyler would be the winner of the first quarter.

This method is applied after every quarter. Therefore, there will be four total winners at the end of the football game if all boxes were filled— with the final quarter numbers being the top winner.

Play FanDuel Squares With Live Odds

You can also play Super Bowl Squares with live odds at FanDuel Sportsbook! Here's how it works....

Squares are available for every quarter, both halves and final score

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score

Each square has its own odds

You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay

Bet on squares live with markets throughout the big game

How To Play

Download or log into the FanDuel Sportsbook app

Select your numbers – each square has its own odds

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score

