Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

MLB action on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Chicago White Sox.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (35-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-48)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | CHW: (+160)

TEX: (-190) | CHW: (+160) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140)

TEX: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-4, 8.87 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Kumar Rocker (1-4, 8.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91 ERA). Rocker's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rocker's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Civale starts, the White Sox have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 1-2 in Civale's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (59%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-White Sox, Texas is the favorite at -190, and Chicago is +160 playing on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rangers. The White Sox are -140 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +116.

Rangers versus White Sox, on June 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 23, or 67.6%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won five of six games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 38-32-0 against the spread.

The White Sox are 21-46 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.3% of those games).

Chicago has a 7-26 record (winning just 21.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-3).

The White Sox have collected a 38-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has 63 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Smith will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 116th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Langford enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Marcus Semien has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Semien brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .226 with a .270 OBP and 34 RBI for Texas this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .323, a slugging percentage of .431, and has 60 hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .242).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 77th in slugging.

Vargas enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .283. He's slugging .347 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .234.

Luis Robert is hitting .194 with eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/14/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

