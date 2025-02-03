Super Bowl LIX Printable Bingo Card for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Super Bowl is often the most-watched American event of the year, as both casual and hardcore NFL fans tune in to see how the big game plays out.

To add to the fun, there are plenty of ways to make your Super Bowl Party more entertaining. FanDuel Research has put together a number of printable sheets that you can hand out to your party guests.

In this article, we'll cover the Super Bowl LIX Bingo Card

Printable Super Bowl Bingo Card

You can download the FanDuel Research Super Bowl Bingo Card here.

How to Play Super Bowl Bingo

This game is essentially just bingo, but with a Super Bowl twist. Instead of randomly assigning numbers to the bingo squares, there are random actions that may take place during the football game.

For example, one square reads: "PHI Rushing TD." So, if Saquon Barkley (or any other running back) rushes for a touchdown at any point in the game, you can fill that square. And just like in bingo, the first person to get five in a row wins.

You can also download a blank version of the Super Bowl Bingo Card if you prefer to fill in the boxes yourself:

