Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15
Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.
The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (36-34) vs. San Diego Padres (38-31)
- Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and SDPA
Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SD: (+110)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.18 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 6-2, 3.48 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (6-2) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (6-2) will answer the bell for the Padres. When Kelly starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pivetta starts, the Padres have gone 8-5-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 4-2 record in Pivetta's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)
Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline
- San Diego is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread
- The Diamondbacks are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -176 to cover.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Padres on June 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!
Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 67 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 32-35-0 against the spread this season.
- The Padres have won 14 of the 31 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.2%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Diego has gone 11-12 (47.8%).
- The Padres have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-38-2).
- The Padres have a 37-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits, batting .256 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .574.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 83rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He's batting .271 and slugging .429.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 54th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBIs.
- Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.473) powered by 26 extra-base hits.
- Naylor has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
- Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 59 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .518.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has totaled 83 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .318.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He is currently 61st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .276.
- Gavin Sheets is batting .261 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head
- 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!