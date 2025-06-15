Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-34) vs. San Diego Padres (38-31)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SDPA

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SD: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.18 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 6-2, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (6-2) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (6-2) will answer the bell for the Padres. When Kelly starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pivetta starts, the Padres have gone 8-5-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 4-2 record in Pivetta's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -176 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Padres on June 15, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 67 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 32-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 14 of the 31 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, San Diego has gone 11-12 (47.8%).

The Padres have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-38-2).

The Padres have a 37-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits, batting .256 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 83rd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .366. He's batting .271 and slugging .429.

Among all qualified, he ranks 54th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.473) powered by 26 extra-base hits.

Naylor has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 59 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .518.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 83 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 16th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is currently 61st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .276.

Gavin Sheets is batting .261 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

