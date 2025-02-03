Taylor Swift Printable Bingo Card for Super Bowl LIX, Including Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is already one of the most watched events in the U.S. every year. Although, for Swifties, the excitement extends beyond the field because Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the big game once again.

Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl LIX. Who will join her in her suite? Will she be on the field after the game? To add to the fun, we’ve created a Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card for Swifties and football fans alike.

Printable Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card

You can download the FanDuel Research Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card here.

How to Play Super Bowl Bingo

This game is essentially just bingo, but with a Taylor Swift/Super Bowl twist. Instead of randomly assigning numbers to the bingo squares, there are random actions that may take place during the football game.

Some of the boxes are relevant to Taylor Swift, others to Travis Kelce, and some about the Chiefs in general. If an action happens, you fill in that square. And just like in bingo, the first person to get five in a row wins.

You can also download a blank version of the Super Bowl Bingo Card if you prefer to fill in the boxes yourself. Here are all of the possible boxes:

Taylor wearing Chiefs logo

A wedding proposal is mentioned

Taylor is shown during the National Anthem

Jason Kelce is in Taylor's suite

Kylie Kelce is in Taylor's suite

Donna Kelce is in Taylor's suite

Chiefs are winning at halftime

Taylor is shown with Brittany Mahomes

Taylor is shown with Caitlin Clark

Kelce anytime touchdown

Kelce has 6+ receptions

Kelce's longest reception is 20+ yards

Kelce has 60+ receiving yards

Travis Kelce is in a commercial

Taylor Swift song is played during a commercial

Kendrick Lamar performs "Bad Blood" during the halftime show

Taylor is shown during the halftime show

Kelce makes heart hands to the camera

Taylor is shown over 4.5 times during the game

A photo of Taylor in Eagles gear is shown

Travis and Taylor kiss after the game

Taylor is on the field after the game

Kelce wins MVP

Chiefs win the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX Prop Bets

