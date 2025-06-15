Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (35-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-34)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and CLEG

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

SEA: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-178) | CLE: -1.5 (+146)

SEA: +1.5 (-178) | CLE: -1.5 (+146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-2, 5.04 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 3-7, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (2-2) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (3-7) will take the ball for the Guardians. When Hancock starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. Hancock's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ortiz starts, the Guardians are 5-8-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.4%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -110 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Guardians are +146 to cover, while the Mariners are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians on June 15 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 22 of 43 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 29-39-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 19 of the 43 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.2%).

Cleveland is 18-23 (winning 43.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-33-3).

The Guardians have collected a 33-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 66 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .263 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .622.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He's batting .263.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with three doubles and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 70 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .410.

Crawford heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Jorge Polanco is batting .267 with a .314 OBP and 35 RBI for Seattle this season.

Polanco takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an on-base percentage of .391, a slugging percentage of .552, and has 83 hits, all club-bests for the Guardians (while batting .329).

He ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .302. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .251.

Kyle Manzardo has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .207.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

