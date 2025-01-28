Super Bowl History Trivia: Facts, Records, and Printable Sheet

Ever wondered which team has scored the most points in a Super Bowl? Or if there's ever been a shutout?

We've got you covered.

Here are the answers to some of the most interesting questions in Super Bowl History. There's also a printable trivia sheet and answer key available to download.

Data accurate through Super Bowl LVIII.

How Many Super Bowls Have Been Played?

As of Super Bowl LVIII, there have been 58 Super Bowls played in NFL history.

When Was the First Super Bowl Played?

The first Super Bowl was played on January 15th, 1967.

The game was not yet known as the Super Bowl and was instead called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Why Is It Called the Super Bowl?

During meetings about the AFL-NFL merger, Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt referred to the game as the "Super Bowl", which he later suggested he likely thought of the name due to a toy his children were playing with at the time.

Therefore, the name didn't come around until the merger, coinciding with the game now referred to as Super Bowl V.

Who Won the First Super Bowl?

The first Super Bowl was won by the Green Bay Packers by a score of 35-10 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers represented the NFL in the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

The Chiefs represented the AFL.

Which Team Has the Most Super Bowl Wins?

Both the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl victories.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have five wins each.

Three teams have four Super Bowl wins: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers, and the New York Giants.

Which Teams Have Never Won the Super Bowl?

Currently, 12 active NFL franchises don't have a super Bowl victory.

Buffalo Bills (4 appearances) Minnesota Vikings (4 appearances) Cincinnati Bengals (3 appearances) Atlanta Falcons (2 appearances) Carolina Panthers (2 appearances) Los Angeles Chargers (1 appearance) Arizona Cardinals (1 appearance) Tennessee Titans (1 appearance) Cleveland Browns (no appearances) Detroit Lions (no appearances) Houston Texans (no appearances) Jacksonville Jaguars (no appearances)

Which Teams Have Never Played in the Super Bowl?

Like we saw above, there are four teams that have never played in a Super Bowl. Here they are, including the year they entered the NFL officially. Reminder that the first Super Bowl was played in 1967.

Detroit Lions (1930) Cleveland Browns (1950) Jacksonville Jaguars (1995) Houston Texans (2002)

What Was the Highest Scoring Super Bowl Ever?

The highest-scoring Super Bowl ever was Super Bowl XXIX between the 49ers and the Chargers. The 49ers won 49-26 for a total of 75 points.

Two other Super Bowls have scored at least 70 points.

Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 (74 combined points)

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 (73 combined points)

What Was the Lowest Scoring Super Bowl Ever?

The lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history was relatively recent.

In 2019, the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 for a total of 16 points in the lowest-scoring championship game in the Super Bowl Era.

Three other Super Bowls saw a total of 23 or lower, as well:

Super Bowl VII: Miami 14, Washington 7 (21 combined points)

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 (22 combined points)

Super Bowl III: Jets 16, Baltimore 7 (23 combined points)

What Was the Most Lopsided Super Bowl Ever?

The largest point differential for a team in Super Bowl history was a +45, posted by the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV, as they beat the Denver Broncos by a score of 55-10.

What Was the Closest Super Bowl Ever?

Only one Super Bowl has ever been decided by a single point: Super Bowl XXV.

The Giants beat the Bills 20-19 as Buffalo missed a field goal (wide right) as time expired.

Has a Super Bowl Ever Gone to Overtime?

Yes, two Super Bowls have gone to overtime.

The first overtime game in Super Bowl history came in 2017 for Super Bowl LI between the Falcons and Patriots, the historic 28-3 comeback for New England. The Patriots own 34-28 in overtime.

Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 also went to overtime. The Chiefs won 25-22 over the 49ers.

Which Team Has Scored the Most Points in a Super Bowl?

The 49ers scored 55 points in Super Bowl XXIV during a big win over the Broncos.

Only one other team has scored at least 50 points in a Super Bowl: the Dallas Cowboys scored 52 points against the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII in 1993.

Has There Ever Been a Shutout in Super Bowl History?

No, no team has ever finished a Super Bowl without a point.

Two teams, however, ended the big game with only a field goal.

Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VI)

Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LIII)

Do NFL Teams Get to Keep the Super Bowl Trophy?

Yes, NFL teams keep each Super Bowl trophy that they earn.

How Much Does the Super Bowl Trophy Weigh?

The Super Bowl Trophy, officially known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy (commonly referred to as the Lombardi Trophy), weighs 107.3 ounces (6.71 pounds or 3.04 kilograms) -- according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The trophy also stands 20.75 inches tall (1.73 feet or 52.71 centimeters).

What Is the Super Bowl Trophy Made Of?

The Lombardi Trophy, created by Tiffany & Company, is made of sterling silver.

Each trophy is valued at over $10,000 USD.

You can download a printable version of this Super Bowl History trivia below:

