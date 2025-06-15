Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (43-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | PIT: (+140)

CHC: (-166) | PIT: (+140) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | PIT: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-2, 3.92 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-9, 4.15 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Colin Rea (4-2, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (1-9, 4.15 ERA). Rea and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rea's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Keller's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Keller's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.2%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The Cubs vs Pirates moneyline has Chicago as a -166 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +126 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -152.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

Cubs versus Pirates on June 15 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 32 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 69 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 36-33-0 in 69 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 19 of the 47 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.4%).

Pittsburgh is 7-13 (winning just 35% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-41-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 32-35-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 73 hits. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 75 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .547. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualifying players, he is 52nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .537 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .358, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

Hoerner takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up 50 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .221 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 149th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a .349 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .410.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .367, a team-high for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .289 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!