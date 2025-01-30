Super Bowl Player Records: Most Yards, Touchdowns, and More (and a Printable Trivia Sheet)

With nearly 60 Super Bowls played, there is a lot of history around the NFL's ultimate prize.

Which team has the most Super Bowl wins? When was the first Super Bowl played? We've answered a lot of those Super Bowl trivia questions already, but what about the players themselves?

Who has the most passing yards? Most receiving touchdowns? Most sacks and interceptions?

Let's take a look. There's also a printable trivia sheet and answer key available to download.

Data accurate as of Super Bowl LVIII.

Which Player Has Won the Most Super Bowl MVPs?

Tom Brady has won five Super Bowl MVPs, the most of any player in history. Brady's Super Bowl MVPs have come in Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, and LV.

Five other players (all quarterbacks) have won multiple Super Bowl MVPs:

5 Super Bowl MVPs Won

Tom Brady (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV)

3 Super Bowl MVPs Won

Joe Montana (XVI, XIX, XXIV)

Patrick Mahomes (LIV, LVII, LVIII)

2 Super Bowl MVPs Won

Bart Starr (I and II)

Terry Bradshaw (XIII and XIV)

Eli Manning (XLII and XLVI)

Which Position Has Won the Most Super Bowl MVPs?

In history, 33 quarterbacks have been named Super Bowl MVP, by far the most in history.

Eight wide receivers have been named MVP. Seven running backs have earned that honor.

In total, 48 of the 59 winners (there were co-MVPs in Super Bowl XII, thus giving us 59 MVPs in the first 58 Super Bowls played) were offensive players.

Super Bowl MVPs by Position

Quarterback: 33

Wide Receiver: 8

Running Back: 7

Linebacker: 4

Safety: 2

Defensive End: 2

Defensive Tackle: 1

Cornerback: 1

Returner: 1

Who Has the Most Passing Yards in Super Bowl History?

Game: Tom Brady (505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII)

Career: Tom Brady (3,039 passing yards in 10 Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Passing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History?

Game: Steve Young (6 passing touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX)

Career: Tom Brady (21 passing touchdowns in 10 Super Bowls)

Who Has the Best Quarterback Rating in Super Bowl History?

Game: Phil Simms (150.9 QB Rating in Super Bowl XXI)

Career: Joe Montana (127.8 QB Rating in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Rushing Attempts in Super Bowl History?

Game: John Riggins (38 rushing attempts in Super Bowl XVII)

Career: Franco Harris (101 rushing attempts in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl History?

Game: Timmy Smith (204 rushing yards in Super Bowl XXII)

Career: Franco Harris (354 rushing yards in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Rushing Touchdowns in Super Bowl History?

Game: Terrell Davis (3 rushing touchdowns in Super Bowl XXXII) Jalen Hurts (3 rushing touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII)

Career: Emmitt Smith (5 rushing touchdowns in three Super Bowls)

Who Has the Longest Rush in Super Bowl History?

Willie Parker (75 yards in Super Bowl XL)

Who Has the Most Catches in Super Bowl History?

Game: James White (14 catches in Super Bowl LI)

Career: Jerry Rice (33 catches in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl History?

Game: Jerry Rice (215 receiving yards in Super Bowl XXIII)

Career: Jerry Rice (589 receiving yards in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Receiving Touchdowns in Super Bowl History?

Game: Jerry Rice (3 receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIV) Jerry Rice (3 receiving touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX)

Career: Jerry Rice (8 receiving touchdowns in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Longest Catch in Super Bowl History?

Muhsin Muhammad from Jake Delhomme (85 yards in Super Bowl XXXVIII)

Who Has the Most Touchdowns in Super Bowl History?

These are the leaders in scrimmage touchdowns (rushing plus receiving) in Super Bowl history:

Game: Roger Craig (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl XIX) Jerry Rice (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIV) Ricky Watters (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX) Jerry Rice (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX) Terrell Davis (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl XXXII) James White (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl LI) Jalen Hurts (3 touchdowns in Super Bowl LVII)

Career: Jerry Rice (8 touchdowns in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Field Goals Made in Super Bowl History?

Game: Don Chandler (4 made field goals in Super Bowl II) Ray Wersching (4 made field goals in Super Bowl XVI) Harrison Butker (4 made field goals in Super Bowl LVIII)

Career: Harrison Butker (9 made field goals in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Sacks in Super Bowl History?

Game: L.C. Greenwood (4.0 sacks in Super Bowl X)

Career: L.C. Greenwood (5.0 sacks in four Super Bowls)

Who Has the Most Interceptions in Super Bowl History?

Game: Rod Martin (3 interceptions in Super Bowl XV)

Career: Larry Brown (3 interceptions in three Super Bowls) Chuck Howley (3 interceptions in two Super Bowls) Rod Martin (3 interceptions in two Super Bowls)



Who Has the Most Fantasy Points in Super Bowl History?

Game: QB: Steve Young (41.9 FanDuel points in Super Bowl XXIX) RB: James White (40.9 FanDuel points in Super Bowl LI) WR: Jerry Rice (38.9 FanDuel points in Super Bowl XXIX) TE: Rob Gronkowski (28.1 FanDuel points in Super Bowl LII)

Career: QB: Tom Brady (198.4 FanDuel points in 10 Super Bowls) RB: Roger Craig (74.0 FanDuel points in three Super Bowls) WR: Jerry Rice (124.9 FanDuel points in four Super Bowls) TE: Rob Gronkowski (80.9 FanDuel points in five Super Bowls)



You can download a printable version of this Super Bowl History trivia below:

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.