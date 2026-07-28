Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 28

Will Elly De La Cruz or Eugenio Suárez hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 97 games (has homered in 1% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 97 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Jahmai Jones (Red Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Curtis Mead (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins