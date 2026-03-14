Arkansas vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (24-8, 13-5 SEC) head into the SEC tournament against the No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (15-19, 4-14 SEC) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (78.1%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Arkansas-Ole Miss contest (in which Arkansas is a 9.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 156.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

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Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has put together a 14-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 77.8% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (63.6%).

The Razorbacks sport a better record against the spread at home (12-5-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Arkansas is 12-7-0 this year.

Against the spread in SEC action, Ole Miss is 11-10-0 this season.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (95%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks have been a -400 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Ole Miss has compiled a 6-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Rebels are 3-7 (winning only 30% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 80% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arkansas was 95th in college basketball offensively (76.8 points scored per game) and 156th defensively (71.4 points allowed).

Arkansas was 156th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.4) and 257th in rebounds allowed (32.3) last year.

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Last year, Arkansas was 201st in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6).

Ole Miss was 86th in the country last season with 77.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 171st with 71.7 points allowed per game.

Ole Miss ranked 307th in the country with 29.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 300th with 33.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Ole Miss averaged 14.1 assists per game, which ranked them 135th in the country.

Ole Miss forced 13.4 turnovers per game last season (40th-ranked in college basketball), but it committed only 8.6 turnovers per game (sixth-best).

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