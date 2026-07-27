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NFL

AFC East Odds: Bills, Patriots in Their Own Tier

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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AFC East Odds: Bills, Patriots in Their Own Tier

The 2026 NFL season is approaching.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a slew of futures markets -- via their NFL odds -- for things such as NFL win totals, odds to make the NFL playoffs, and NFL division odds among others.

Let’s take a look at the AFC East odds for 2026.

All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

AFC East Odds

AFC East Winner 2026-27
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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