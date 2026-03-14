Arizona vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament Championship

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (31-2, 16-2 Big 12) will play the No. 2 seed Houston Cougars (28-5, 14-4 Big 12) in the Big 12 championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. The game on Saturday at T-Mobile Center starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Houston Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Arizona vs. Houston Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (59.1%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Arizona-Houston spread (Arizona -2.5) or total (138.5 points).

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Arizona vs. Houston: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Houston has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have fared better at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

This season, the Cougars are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Arizona has 11 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Houston is 10-10-0 this year.

Arizona vs. Houston: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has won in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious 19 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

Houston has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Houston Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona's +585 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.4 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Brayden Burries' team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 234th in the nation.

Houston puts up 77.2 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (second in college basketball). It has a +491 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Kingston Flemings is 182nd in college basketball with a team-leading 16.6 points per game.

The Wildcats grab 40.0 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 27.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.1 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka is 17th in college basketball action with 9.6 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Cougars are 125th in college basketball at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Chris Cenac Jr. leads the Cougars with 7.6 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball).

Arizona ranks 30th in college basketball with 105.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 83.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars' 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

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