UConn vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament Championship

The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-4, 17-3 Big East) will square off against the top-seeded St. John's Red Storm (27-6, 18-2 Big East) in the Big East championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The matchup on Saturday at Madison Square Garden begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (60.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for UConn (-2.5) versus St. John's on Saturday. The total is set at 141.5 points for this game.

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UConn vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together a 12-21-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this year.

UConn (12-20) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (37.5%) than St. John's (1-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-6-0) than they have in home games (4-13-0).

The Red Storm have been better against the spread on the road (7-3-0) than at home (8-9-0) this year.

UConn has nine wins against the spread in 22 conference games this year.

St. John's has beaten the spread 14 times in 22 Big East games.

UConn vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 28 games this year and has walked away with the win 24 times (85.7%) in those games.

This season, the Huskies have been victorious 24 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

St. John's has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Red Storm have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn's +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Solomon Ball leads UConn, recording 13.8 points per game (429th in the country).

St. John's outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 81.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and allowing 70.5 per outing, 84th in college basketball) and has a +374 scoring differential.

Zuby Ejiofor leads St. John's, scoring 16.3 points per game (202nd in college basketball).

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 106th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.7 per outing.

Tarris Reed Jr. is 76th in college basketball action with 8.1 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The 35.0 rebounds per game the Red Storm accumulate rank 42nd in the country, 4.7 more than the 30.3 their opponents pull down.

Ejiofor averages 7.1 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) to lead the Red Storm.

UConn ranks 45th in college basketball by averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 17th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Red Storm average 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (100th in college basketball), and give up 86.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

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