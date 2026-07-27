AFC South Odds: Texans Slim Favorites Over Jaguars, Colts

The 2026 NFL season is approaching.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a slew of futures markets -- via their NFL odds -- for things such as NFL win totals, odds to make the NFL playoffs, and NFL division odds among others.

Let’s take a look at the AFC South odds for 2026.

All NFL odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

AFC South Odds

AFC South Winner 2026-27 AFC South Winner 2026-27 Houston Texans +135 Jacksonville Jaguars +190 Indianapolis Colts +370 Tennessee Titans +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.