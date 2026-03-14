Purdue vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 7 seed Purdue Boilermakers (25-8, 13-7 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins (23-10, 13-7 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Saturday at United Center, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Purdue vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Purdue vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (65%)

Purdue is a 6.5-point favorite over UCLA on Saturday and the total is set at 147.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the contest.

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Purdue vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

UCLA has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Purdue is 8-13 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record UCLA puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

The Boilermakers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than they have at home (5-12-0).

The Bruins have performed better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (3-7-0) this season.

Purdue is 8-13-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

UCLA has 11 wins against the spread in 22 Big Ten games this year.

Purdue vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue has been victorious in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Boilermakers have been victorious 15 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

UCLA is 4-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

The Bruins have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, and lost each game.

Purdue has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Purdue vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Purdue was 82nd in the nation in points scored (77.3 per game) and 126th in points allowed (70.4) last season.

At 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds conceded, Purdue was 300th and 28th in the country, respectively, last year.

With 15.9 assists per game last season, Purdue was 42nd in the country.

Purdue committed 9.9 turnovers per game last year and forced 11.3 per game, ranking 62nd and 176th, respectively, in college basketball.

UCLA scored 74.2 points per game last year (162nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, ceding only 65.2 points per game (22nd-best).

With 29.9 boards per game, UCLA ranked 300th in the nation. It ceded 28.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 34th in college basketball.

UCLA ranked 28th in college basketball with 16.3 dimes per contest.

With 14.4 forced turnovers per game, UCLA ranked 13th-best in college basketball. It ranked 71st in college basketball by committing 10.0 turnovers per contest.

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