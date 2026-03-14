Florida vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (26-6, 16-2 SEC) and the No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (25-7, 11-7 SEC) will try to move on in the SEC tournament on Saturday as they square off at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (68%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Florida (-7.5) versus Vanderbilt on Saturday. The total has been set at 160.5 points for this game.

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Florida vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Vanderbilt has compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gators have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 15 games at home, and they've covered nine times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Commodores have the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and away (6-6-0) this season.

Florida's record against the spread in conference action is 14-5-0.

Vanderbilt has covered the spread nine times in 19 SEC games.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those games.

This season, the Gators have come away with a win 18 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or shorter on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has a 3-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Commodores have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +505 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.8 points per game. It is putting up 87.2 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and is allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Thomas Haugh's 17.0 points per game lead Florida and are 156th in the nation.

Vanderbilt outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 86.6 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and giving up 74.9 per outing, 213th in college basketball) and has a +373 scoring differential.

Tyler's 19.2 points per game leads Vanderbilt and ranks 51st in the country.

The 42.4 rebounds per game the Gators average rank first in the nation, and are 15.2 more than the 27.2 their opponents collect per contest.

Rueben Chinyelu averages 11.7 rebounds per game (ranking second in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Commodores accumulate rank 135th in college basketball, 1.3 more than the 31.3 their opponents grab.

Devin's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 181st in college basketball.

Florida scores 104.8 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Commodores rank 16th in college basketball averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 128th, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

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