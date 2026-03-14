Michigan vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (30-2, 19-1 Big Ten) will play the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-9, 14-6 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Saturday at United Center, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (75.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Michigan (-12.5) versus Wisconsin on Saturday. The total is set at 162.5 points for this game.

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Michigan vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wisconsin has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (40%).

The Wolverines have a better record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they do in away games (4-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Badgers have a lower winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than on the road (.700, 7-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Michigan is 8-13-0 this year.

Wisconsin has covered the spread 14 times in 22 Big Ten games.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 30 games this year and has walked away with the win 28 times (93.3%) in those games.

This year, the Wolverines have won 18 of 19 games when listed as at least -781 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. Wisconsin has finished 5-5 in those games.

The Badgers have played as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 88.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan has a +604 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. It is putting up 87.9 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and is allowing 69 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball.

Yaxel Lendeborg's team-leading 14.5 points per game ranks 347th in college basketball.

Wisconsin has a +244 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.3 points per game. It is putting up 83.5 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and is allowing 76.2 per contest to rank 238th in college basketball.

Wisconsin's leading scorer, Nicholas Boyd, is 21st in the nation, putting up 20.8 points per game.

The Wolverines rank 17th in college basketball at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.7 more than the 27.2 their opponents average.

Morez Johnson Jr. averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 111th in college basketball) to lead the Wolverines.

The Badgers are 164th in the country at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.6 their opponents average.

Nolan Winter averages 8.6 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

Michigan's 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank eighth in college basketball.

The Badgers average 107 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and allow 97.5 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball).

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