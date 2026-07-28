Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 28
Tuesday's MLB schedule has lots in store. Among those games is the Seattle Mariners playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -146
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Marlins (52-54), Phillies (57-49)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.82%
- Phillies Win Probability: 40.18%
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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Rays (62-43), Rangers (54-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.72%
- Rangers Win Probability: 37.28%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.03%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.97%
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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.47%
- Orioles Win Probability: 39.53%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 69.67%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.33%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 41.29%
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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.88%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.12%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Twins (53-54), Royals (45-62)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -158
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.91%
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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-46)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.54%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS and CARD and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Cardinals (53-52), Cubs (59-46)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.84%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.16%
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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 55.80%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.20%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Padres (53-53), Rockies (42-65)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -172
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 64.34%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.66%
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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.33%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.67%
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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.07%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.93%
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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Dodgers (67-39), Mariners (52-55)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.19%
- Mariners Win Probability: 41.81%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.