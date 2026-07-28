Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 28

Tuesday's MLB schedule has lots in store. Among those games is the Seattle Mariners playing the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi

Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)

Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53) Reds Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Nola

Sandy Alcantara vs. Aaron Nola Records: Marlins (52-54), Phillies (57-49)

Marlins (52-54), Phillies (57-49) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.82%

59.82% Phillies Win Probability: 40.18%

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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and RSN

RAYS and RSN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cal Quantrill

Griffin Jax vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Rays (62-43), Rangers (54-52)

Rays (62-43), Rangers (54-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.72%

62.72% Rangers Win Probability: 37.28%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Bubba Chandler vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51)

Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.03%

64.03% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.97%

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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MASN

DSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Dean Kremer

Troy Melton vs. Dean Kremer Records: Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55)

Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.47%

60.47% Orioles Win Probability: 39.53%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNET

NATS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Shane Bieber

Cade Cavalli vs. Shane Bieber Records: Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58)

Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 69.67%

69.67% Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.33%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn

SNY and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale

Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale Records: Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43)

Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mets Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.71%

58.71% Mets Win Probability: 41.29%

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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CLEG

CINR and CLEG Probable Pitchers: vs. Gavin Williams

vs. Gavin Williams Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)

Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Reds Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.88%

51.88% Reds Win Probability: 48.12%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Seth Lugo

Taj Bradley vs. Seth Lugo Records: Twins (53-54), Royals (45-62)

Twins (53-54), Royals (45-62) Twins Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Royals Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.09%

64.09% Royals Win Probability: 35.91%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gerrit Cole

Anthony Kay vs. Gerrit Cole Records: White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-46)

White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-46) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.46%

60.46% White Sox Win Probability: 39.54%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: TBS and CARD and MARQ

TBS and CARD and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Colin Rea

Michael McGreevy vs. Colin Rea Records: Cardinals (53-52), Cubs (59-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.84%

54.84% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.16%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN

ABTV and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert

Reid Detmers vs. Peter Lambert Records: Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55)

Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 55.80%

55.80% Astros Win Probability: 44.20%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Michael Lorenzen

Michael King vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Padres (53-53), Rockies (42-65)

Padres (53-53), Rockies (42-65) Padres Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 64.34%

64.34% Rockies Win Probability: 35.66%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Jake Bennett

Gage Jump vs. Jake Bennett Records: Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50)

Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.67%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW

NBCS-BA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Logan Henderson

Landen Roupp vs. Logan Henderson Records: Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39)

Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Giants Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.07%

51.07% Brewers Win Probability: 48.93%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SEAM

SportsNet LA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Luis Castillo

Eric Lauer vs. Luis Castillo Records: Dodgers (67-39), Mariners (52-55)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.19%

58.19% Mariners Win Probability: 41.81%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.