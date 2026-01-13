Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13

There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 25 Seton Hall squaring off against No. 3 UConn (at 8 p.m. ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (75.84% win probability)

Tennessee (75.84% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)

Tennessee (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Clemson vs. Boston College

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 22 Clemson Tigers

Boston College Eagles at No. 22 Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (87.98% win probability)

Clemson (87.98% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-15.5)

Clemson (-15.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Virginia

Matchup: No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (62.37% win probability)

Louisville (62.37% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-3.5)

Louisville (-3.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Michigan State vs. Indiana

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (72.95% win probability)

Michigan State (72.95% win probability) Spread: Michigan State (-7.5)

Michigan State (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: Peacock

Seton Hall vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 3 UConn Huskies at No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates

No. 3 UConn Huskies at No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates Projected Winner: UConn (53.19% win probability)

UConn (53.19% win probability) Spread: UConn (-5.5)

UConn (-5.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: truTV

Houston vs. West Virginia

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Houston Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (84.04% win probability)

Houston (84.04% win probability) Spread: Houston (-13.5)

Houston (-13.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Iowa State (56.99% win probability)

Iowa State (56.99% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)

Iowa State (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Nebraska vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon Ducks at No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (87.22% win probability)

Nebraska (87.22% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-10.5)

Nebraska (-10.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: BTN

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Alabama (62.28% win probability)

Alabama (62.28% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-4.5)

Alabama (-4.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Oklahoma vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 19 Florida Gators at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 19 Florida Gators at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Florida (58.59% win probability)

Florida (58.59% win probability) Spread: Florida (-6.5)

Florida (-6.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: January 14

January 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

