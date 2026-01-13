Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13
There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 25 Seton Hall squaring off against No. 3 UConn (at 8 p.m. ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.
If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for all the important games.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (75.84% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Clemson vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at No. 22 Clemson Tigers
- Projected Winner: Clemson (87.98% win probability)
- Spread: Clemson (-15.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Louisville vs. Virginia
- Matchup: No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Louisville (62.37% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-3.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Michigan State vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (72.95% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-7.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: Peacock
Seton Hall vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 3 UConn Huskies at No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates
- Projected Winner: UConn (53.19% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-5.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: truTV
Houston vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (84.04% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-13.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Kansas vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (56.99% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
Nebraska vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (87.22% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-10.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: BTN
Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Alabama (62.28% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-4.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Oklahoma vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 19 Florida Gators at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner: Florida (58.59% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-6.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
