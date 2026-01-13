FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 13

There are 10 games on Tuesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 25 Seton Hall squaring off against No. 3 UConn (at 8 p.m. ET). Below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

If you're seeking additional betting info for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for all the important games.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Bet on Tennessee vs. Texas A&M with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson vs. Boston College

Bet on Clemson vs. Boston College with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Virginia

Bet on Louisville vs. Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Indiana

Bet on Michigan State vs. Indiana with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seton Hall vs. UConn

Bet on Seton Hall vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. West Virginia

Bet on Houston vs. West Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Iowa State

Bet on Kansas vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Oregon

Bet on Nebraska vs. Oregon with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Bet on Mississippi State vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma vs. Florida

Bet on Oklahoma vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

