UCSB vs UC Davis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 7 seed UCSB Gauchos (18-13, 11-9 Big West) take on the No. 6 seed UC Davis Aggies (18-13, 11-9 Big West) in the Big West tournament Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum, tipping off at 11:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UCSB vs. UC Davis Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UCSB win (61.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Wednesday's UCSB-UC Davis spread (UCSB -5.5) or total (142.5 points).

UCSB vs. UC Davis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCSB is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

UC Davis has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, UCSB (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than UC Davis (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

The Gauchos have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered three times in 13 opportunities on the road.

This year, the Aggies are 9-5-0 at home against the spread (.643 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

Against the spread, in conference action, UCSB is 9-11-0 this season.

UC Davis has beaten the spread 11 times in 20 Big West games.

UCSB vs. UC Davis: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCSB has won in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gauchos have a win-loss record of 11-2 when favored by -245 or better by bookmakers this year.

UC Davis has won five of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (31.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, the Aggies have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSB has a 71% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCSB vs. UC Davis Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, UCSB was the 157th-ranked squad in the nation (74.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 78th (68.8 points conceded per game).

UCSB grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game and gave up 29.1 boards last season, ranking 261st and 56th, respectively, in the nation.

UCSB was 83rd in the nation in assists (14.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, UCSB was 221st in the country in committing them (11.5 per game) last year. It was 225th in forcing them (10.8 per game).

On offense, UC Davis averaged 68 points per game (318th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 70.3 points per contest on defense (122nd-ranked).

Last year UC Davis averaged 29.8 boards per game (307th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest (277th-ranked).

UC Davis delivered just 11.1 assists per contest, which ranked 16th-worst in college basketball.

With 14.1 forced turnovers per game, UC Davis ranked 21st-best in college basketball. It ranked 317th in college basketball by averaging 12.7 turnovers per contest.

