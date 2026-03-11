Boise State vs San Jose State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 11 seed San Jose State Spartans (8-23, 3-17 MWC) will play in the MWC tournament against the No. 6 seed Boise State Broncos (20-11, 12-8 MWC) on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Boise State vs. San Jose State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boise State win (90.4%)

Boise State is a 15.5-point favorite over San Jose State on Wednesday and the total has been set at 145.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boise State vs. San Jose State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

San Jose State has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boise State covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than San Jose State covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (60%).

The Broncos own a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they do on the road (7-4-0).

This year, the Spartans are 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Against the spread, in conference action, Boise State is 11-9-0 this year.

San Jose State has eight wins against the spread in 20 MWC games this season.

Boise State vs. San Jose State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those contests.

The Broncos have not lost in four games this year when favored by -2000 or better on the moneyline.

San Jose State has won one of the 24 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (4.2%).

The Spartans have not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +980 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boise State has a 95.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State averages 78.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per contest (154th in college basketball). It has a +161 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Drew Fielder paces Boise State, scoring 14.8 points per game (318th in college basketball).

San Jose State puts up 71.5 points per game (281st in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per contest (302nd in college basketball). It has a -209 scoring differential and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

San Jose State's leading scorer, Colby Garland, is 27th in the country, scoring 20.3 points per game.

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Broncos average rank 120th in the country, and are seven more than the 25.9 their opponents collect per contest.

Fielder's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 360th in college basketball play.

The Spartans lose the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. They record 26.9 rebounds per game, 356th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.6.

Adrian Myers' 4.6 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 755th in college basketball.

Boise State averages 104 points per 100 possessions on offense (49th in college basketball), and allows 97.1 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

The Spartans rank 218th in college basketball averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 357th, allowing 105.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!