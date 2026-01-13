Tennessee vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC) on January 13, 2026 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (76.1%)

Tennessee is an 8.5-point favorite over Texas A&M on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 158.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Texas A&M has compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home last season, the Volunteers owned a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-6-0).

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .500 last year. They were 8-8-0 ATS on their home court and 5-5-0 on the road.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win six times (66.7%) in those games.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -529 or better.

Texas A&M has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Aggies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 84.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee averages 82.4 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (44th in college basketball). It has a +242 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Tennessee's leading scorer, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, is 69th in college basketball averaging 18.3 points per game.

Texas A&M has a +260 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. It is putting up 93.7 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and is giving up 77.4 per outing to rank 288th in college basketball.

Ruben Dominguez's team-leading 13.7 points per game rank him 434th in the country.

The 39.6 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank eighth in the nation, and are 13.7 more than the 25.9 their opponents grab per outing.

Nate Ament averages 6.4 rebounds per game (ranking 248th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Aggies are 88th in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Rashaun Agee is 46th in college basketball with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Tennessee ranks 94th in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 20th in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Aggies average 109.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in college basketball), and concede 90.3 points per 100 possessions (119th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!