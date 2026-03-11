Indiana vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 15 seed Northwestern Wildcats (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) will square off in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (18-13, 9-11 Big Ten) on Wednesday at United Center, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Indiana vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (67.4%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Indiana-Northwestern spread (Indiana -4.5) or over/under (142.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Indiana vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Indiana is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 7-5 ATS record Northwestern racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 11 opportunities in road games.

This year, the Wildcats are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Indiana is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Northwestern is 10-11-0 this year.

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (73.7%) in those games.

This season, the Hoosiers have come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

Northwestern is 2-13 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 13.3% of those games).

The Wildcats have a 2-10 record (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 66.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana averages 78.7 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per outing (126th in college basketball). It has a +205 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Lamar Wilkerson ranks 18th in the nation with a team-leading 21 points per game.

Northwestern is outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +40 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.3 points per game (248th in college basketball) and gives up 72 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

Northwestern's leading scorer, Nick Martinelli, is fifth in the country, averaging 22.8 points per game.

The 29 rebounds per game the Hoosiers average rank 319th in the country. Their opponents collect 29.4 per outing.

Tucker DeVries leads the Hoosiers with 5.2 rebounds per game (517th in college basketball action).

The 27.5 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 347th in college basketball, 3.8 fewer than the 31.3 their opponents pull down.

Martinelli is 244th in the nation with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Indiana's 105.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 96.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 152nd in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 239th defensively with 97.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!