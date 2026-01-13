UConn vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) will attempt to continue a 12-game win streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East) on January 13, 2026. The Pirates have won three games in a row.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

UConn vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (51.9%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's UConn-Seton Hall spread (UConn -5.5) or total (131.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Seton Hall has compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, UConn (4-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Seton Hall (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Huskies have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered two times in 10 games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in four games on the road.

This year, the Pirates are 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-0-0 ATS (1.000).

UConn has covered the spread three times in six conference games.

Against the spread in Big East play, Seton Hall is 3-2-0 this season.

UConn vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has come away with 11 wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Huskies have been a -285 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Seton Hall has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (75%).

The Pirates have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 79.9 per game to rank 121st in college basketball while giving up 63.3 per contest to rank ninth in college basketball) and has a +282 scoring differential overall.

Solomon Ball's 14.8 points per game lead UConn and rank 313th in the nation.

Seton Hall outscores opponents by 11.1 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 256th in college basketball, and giving up 62.7 per contest, seventh in college basketball) and has a +178 scoring differential.

A.J. Staton-McCray's team-leading 12.3 points per game rank him 654th in college basketball.

The Huskies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.3 boards. They are collecting 33.9 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.6 per contest.

Alex Karaban averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 477th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

The Pirates come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are pulling down 33.8 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6.

Stephon Payne III paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball).

UConn ranks 60th in college basketball by averaging 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 14th in college basketball, allowing 82.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Pirates' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 195th in college basketball, and the 82.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

