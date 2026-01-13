Michigan State vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) on January 13, 2026 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (72.2%)

Michigan State is a 6.5-point favorite against Indiana on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 142.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-2-0) than they did in home games (10-6-0) last year.

The Hoosiers performed better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0) last season.

Michigan State has covered the spread three times in five conference games.

Indiana has three wins against the spread in five Big Ten games this season.

Michigan State vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have been a -330 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Indiana has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Hoosiers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 76.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game (scoring 78.9 per game to rank 140th in college basketball while giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball) and has a +230 scoring differential overall.

Jaxon Kohler paces Michigan State, recording 14.3 points per game (359th in college basketball).

Indiana puts up 84.5 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (58th in college basketball). It has a +264 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Lamar Wilkerson's team-leading 20.3 points per game rank him 31st in college basketball.

The Spartans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 14.0 boards. They are pulling down 39.9 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.9 per outing.

Kohler tops the Spartans with 10.1 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball action).

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, 194th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4.

Tucker DeVries' 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Hoosiers and rank 541st in the nation.

Michigan State's 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 98th in college basketball, and the 83.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

The Hoosiers rank 20th in college basketball with 109.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 62nd defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

