Iowa State vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) will look to continue a 16-game win streak when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) on January 13, 2026 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Iowa State vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (57%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Iowa State-Kansas spread (Iowa State -3.5) or total (148.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered nine times in 16 games with a spread this season.

Kansas has covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Iowa State (8-6) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Kansas (1-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread last season, the Cyclones performed worse at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks have performed better at home (4-3-0) than on the road (1-3-0).

Iowa State vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite 11 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -205 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas is 2-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State was 34th in college basketball in points scored (80.3 per game) and 61st in points conceded (68.3) last season.

Iowa State collected 32.7 rebounds per game and gave up 28.3 boards last year, ranking 142nd and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

With 15.0 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Last year, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4).

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Kansas ranked 112th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it allowed 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 91st in college basketball.

Kansas ranked 43rd in college basketball with 34.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 211th with 31.7 rebounds allowed per game.

With 17.7 assists per game, Kansas ranked fourth-best in college basketball in the category.

Kansas averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

