Louisville vs Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC) on January 13, 2026 at KFC Yum! Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (62.1%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Louisville-Virginia spread (Louisville -3.5) or total (153.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia has covered 10 times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Louisville (9-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (69.2%) than Virginia (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Cardinals have played better when playing at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and one time in four road games.

The Cavaliers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .412 (7-10-0) last year. Away, it was .455 (5-6-0).

Louisville has posted one win against the spread in conference games this year.

Virginia has beaten the spread three times in four ACC games.

Louisville vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -192 or shorter on the moneyline.

Virginia has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Cavaliers have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Louisville has a 65.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Louisville vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Louisville was the 65th-ranked squad in the nation (78.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 89th (69.5 points conceded per game).

Louisville was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last season.

At 13.9 assists per game last year, Louisville was 148th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Louisville was 150th in the nation in committing them (10.9 per game) last season. It was 93rd in forcing them (12.2 per game).

Virginia struggled to score points last season, ranking fifth-worst in college basketball with 64.8 points per game. It fared better at the other end, ranking 39th by giving up 66.8 points per contest.

Virginia found it difficult to grab rebounds last season, ranking worst in college basketball with 26.8 rebounds per game. It ranked 104th by allowing 30.1 boards per contest.

Virginia delivered 14.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 93rd in college basketball.

Virginia ranked 25th-best in college basketball with 9.3 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranked 19th-worst in college basketball with 9.2 forced turnovers per contest.

