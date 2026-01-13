Florida vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
The Oklahoma Sooners (11-5, 1-2 SEC) will host the Florida Gators (11-5, 2-1 SEC) after winning nine home games in a row.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Florida vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Arena: Lloyd Noble Center
Florida vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Florida win (56.9%)
Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Florida-Oklahoma spread (Florida -5.5) or over/under (155.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.
Florida vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Florida is 7-9-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Florida covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).
- The Gators had a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did in away games (6-4-0) last season.
- Against the spread, the Sooners performed better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (4-5-0) last year.
Florida vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Florida has won in seven of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- The Gators have a mark of 6-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -265 or better on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).
- The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 72.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Florida vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison
- Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best team in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Florida was second-best in college basketball in rebounds (39.0 per game) last year. It was 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).
- Last season Florida was ranked 61st in college basketball in assists with 15.4 per game.
- Last year, Florida was 129th in the country in turnovers committed (10.6 per game) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).
- Oklahoma put up 78.3 points per game (70th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).
- Oklahoma averaged 29.3 rebounds per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).
- Oklahoma ranked 196th in the country with 13.4 dimes per contest.
- Last season Oklahoma committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).
