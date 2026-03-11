Idaho vs Montana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament Championship

The No. 7 seed Idaho Vandals (20-14, 9-9 Big Sky) take on the No. 4 Montana Grizzlies (18-15, 10-8 Big Sky) in the championship game of the Big Sky tournament on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET. The winner secures an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Idaho vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Boise, Idaho

Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Idaho vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Idaho win (60.7%)

Before you place a wager on Idaho-Montana contest (in which Idaho is a 1.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 145.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Idaho vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Idaho is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

Montana has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Montana is 8-5 against the spread compared to the 11-9 ATS record Idaho puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Vandals sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-6-0) than they do in away games (7-9-0).

The Grizzlies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). Away, it is .429 (6-8-0).

Idaho is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Montana's Big Sky record against the spread is 13-7-0.

Idaho vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Idaho has been victorious in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Vandals have a win-loss record of 12-5 when favored by -125 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Montana has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Montana has gone 6-6 in those games.

The Grizzlies have a record of 5-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (50%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho has a 55.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Idaho vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Idaho has a +202 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. It is putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball and is giving up 72.8 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball.

Jackson Rasmussen's 14.1 points per game lead Idaho and rank 397th in college basketball.

Montana outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and giving up 74.5 per outing, 198th in college basketball) and has a +103 scoring differential.

Money Williams paces Montana, scoring 20.6 points per game (24th in college basketball).

The Vandals grab 33.1 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Brody Rowbury averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 477th in college basketball) to lead the Vandals.

The Grizzlies are 230th in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.6 their opponents average.

Te'Jon Sawyer is 417th in college basketball with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Grizzlies.

Idaho ranks 87th in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 150th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Grizzlies rank 131st in college basketball averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 192nd, allowing 95.6 points per 100 possessions.

