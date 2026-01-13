Nebraska vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a 16-game winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) on January 13, 2026 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (87.2%)

Nebraska is a 10.5-point favorite over Oregon on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has put together a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Oregon is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Nebraska puts up as a 10.5-point favorite.

The Cornhuskers sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-10-0) than they did on the road (6-5-0) last season.

The Ducks were better against the spread on the road (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0) last season.

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in five conference games this year.

Oregon has one Big Ten win against the spread this year.

Nebraska vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cornhuskers have been a -719 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Oregon has not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 3-0.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 87.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Nebraska was 116th in the nation on offense (76.0 points scored per game) and 199th defensively (72.6 points conceded).

Nebraska was 142nd in the country in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last season.

Last season Nebraska was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.

Last season, Nebraska was 150th in the country in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9).

Last season Oregon averaged 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 31.8 rebounds per game, Oregon ranked 184th in college basketball. It ceded 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

Oregon dished out 14.3 assists per game, which ranked them 119th in the country.

Last year Oregon averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (153rd-ranked).

