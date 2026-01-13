Clemson vs Boston College College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC) on January 13, 2026 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson vs. Boston College Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Boston College Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (88.2%)

Clemson vs. Boston College: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Boston College has put together a 5-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Boston College covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (100%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than they have at home (4-4-0).

Against the spread, the Eagles have had better results away (2-2-0) than at home (3-6-0).

Clemson is 4-0-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Clemson vs. Boston College: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been victorious in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have been a -3030 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Boston College has won one of the six games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 96.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Boston College Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson is outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.8 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and allows 65.6 per outing (21st in college basketball).

RJ Godfrey's team-leading 12.2 points per game ranks 672nd in the country.

Boston College has a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 69.0 points per game, 326th in college basketball, and is allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 55th in college basketball.

Donald Hand Jr.'s 15.3 points per game leads Boston College and ranks 256th in the country.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They record 34.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 119th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.2 per outing.

Carter Welling leads the Tigers with 5.8 rebounds per game (358th in college basketball play).

The Eagles record 35.2 rebounds per game (78th in college basketball), compared to the 34.5 of their opponents.

Aidan Shaw leads the Eagles with 7.1 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball).

Clemson ranks 62nd in college basketball by averaging 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 66th in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Eagles' 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 330th in college basketball, and the 87.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

