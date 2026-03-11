BYU vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 10 seed BYU Cougars (22-10, 9-9 Big 12) will play the No. 7 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

BYU vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (66%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's BYU-West Virginia spread (BYU -4.5) or total (143.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

BYU vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

West Virginia has compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

BYU (8-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (40%) than West Virginia (1-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (16.7%).

Against the spread, the Cougars have played better when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and three times in nine road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Mountaineers have a better winning percentage at home (.556, 10-8-0 record) than on the road (.333, 3-6-0).

BYU is 7-12-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

West Virginia's Big 12 record against the spread is 8-10-0.

BYU vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 13-2 when favored by -210 or better by sportsbooks this year.

West Virginia is 5-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, the Mountaineers have gone 1-4 (20%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 67.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +279 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 85 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (240th in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa leads BYU, putting up 25.2 points per game (first in the nation).

West Virginia's +162 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.9 points per game (310th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Honor Huff's team-leading 15.8 points per game rank him 235th in the country.

The Cougars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. They are pulling down 35.1 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Keba Keita leads the Cougars with 7.2 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball action).

The Mountaineers win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They record 31.4 rebounds per game, 217th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.7.

Chance Moore is 477th in college basketball with 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

BYU ranks 36th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 94.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers rank 226th in college basketball with 95.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

