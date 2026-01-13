Alabama vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) on January 13, 2026 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (64.6%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Alabama-Mississippi State spread (Alabama -6.5) or over/under (172.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State is 6-10-0 ATS this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Mississippi State is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record Alabama racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Crimson Tide had a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they did in road games (8-4-0) last season.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .400 (6-9-0) last year. Away, it was .545 (6-5-0).

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has come away with seven wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 6-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -285 or better on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 82.7 per contest (345th in college basketball).

Alabama's leading scorer, Labaron Philon, is 16th in the country putting up 21.3 points per game.

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.0 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gives up 76.8 per outing (267th in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State, scoring 22.8 points per game (seventh in college basketball).

The 38.5 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank 14th in the country, and are 1.9 more than the 36.6 their opponents collect per contest.

Amari Allen averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 116th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. They are pulling down 37.5 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.9.

Achor Achor leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball).

Alabama's 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 37th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 217th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs' 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 92.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 165th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!