The Players Championship Betting: First Round Leader Odds

The PGA Tour has its first marquee event of the 2026 season this week as the Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Who are this week's favorites to be leading after Thursday's Round 1? Let's take a look at the first round leader odds

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Players Championship First Round Leader Odds

Full THE PLAYERS Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +1400 Rory McIlroy +2500 Collin Morikawa +2700 Si Woo Kim +2700 Ludvig Åberg +2700 Tommy Fleetwood +3300 Hideki Matsuyama +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.