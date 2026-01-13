Houston vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-5, 2-1 Big 12) on January 13, 2026 at Fertitta Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (84.1%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's Houston-West Virginia spread (Houston -13.5) or over/under (129.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games last season, the Cougars owned a worse record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-3-0).

The Mountaineers performed better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than away (5-6-0) last year.

Houston vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have been a -1408 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

West Virginia has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 93.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Houston was 182nd in the nation offensively (73.7 points scored per game) and best on defense (58.7 points allowed).

On the glass, Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) last season. It was 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9 per game).

At 12.0 assists per game last season, Houston was 292nd in the country.

Houston was the third-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last season.

West Virginia was led by its defense last year, as it ranked 20th-best in college basketball by giving up only 64.8 points per game. It ranked 316th in college basketball in points scored (68.2 per contest).

Last year West Virginia pulled down 30.0 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

West Virginia averaged 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 158th in the nation.

West Virginia ranked 50th in college basketball with 9.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 93rd with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!