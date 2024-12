Best College Football Games Week 15: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Ranked teams are on the Week 15 college football schedule in six games, including the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions taking on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.

Trying to gain an edge in college football? We dissect the betting odds for each of the big matchups below.

Army vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at No. 24 Army Black Knights

Tulane Green Wave at No. 24 Army Black Knights Projected Favorite: Tulane (54.13% win probability)

Tulane (54.13% win probability) Spread: Tulane (-5.5)

Tulane (-5.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Army vs. Tulane with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs. UNLV

Matchup: No. 19 UNLV Rebels at No. 10 Boise State Broncos

No. 19 UNLV Rebels at No. 10 Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite: UNLV (53.90% win probability)

UNLV (53.90% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-3.5)

Boise State (-3.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Boise State vs. UNLV with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite: Arizona State (63.41% win probability)

Arizona State (63.41% win probability) Spread: Arizona State (-2.5)

Arizona State (-2.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Arizona State vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (61.87% win probability)

Texas (61.87% win probability) Spread: Texas (-2.5)

Texas (-2.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Texas vs. Georgia with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 1 Oregon Ducks

No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 1 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (52.70% win probability)

Oregon (52.70% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-3.5)

Oregon (-3.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Oregon vs. Penn State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

SMU vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 18 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 8 SMU Mustangs

No. 18 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 8 SMU Mustangs Projected Favorite: SMU (70.48% win probability)

SMU (70.48% win probability) Spread: SMU (-2.5)

SMU (-2.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on SMU vs. Clemson with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!