SMU vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Championship Game 2024
In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs take on the Clemson Tigers.
SMU vs Clemson Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SMU: (-132) | Clemson: (+110)
- Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-112) | Clemson: +2.5 (-108)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
SMU vs Clemson Betting Trends
- SMU's record against the spread is 7-4-0.
- SMU's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-4.
- This season, six of SMU's 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Clemson is 5-7-0 this season.
- Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been four Clemson games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.
SMU vs Clemson Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (70.5%)
SMU vs Clemson Point Spread
Clemson is an underdog by 2.5 points against SMU. Clemson is -108 to cover the spread, and SMU is -112.
SMU vs Clemson Over/Under
The SMU-Clemson game on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
SMU vs Clemson Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for SMU vs. Clemson reveal SMU as the favorite (-132) and Clemson as the underdog (+110).
SMU vs. Clemson Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|SMU
|39.2
|5
|19.8
|19
|53.9
|12
|Clemson
|35.7
|14
|21.6
|36
|53.8
|12
SMU vs. Clemson Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
