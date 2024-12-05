SMU vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Championship Game 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs take on the Clemson Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

SMU vs Clemson Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SMU: (-132) | Clemson: (+110)

SMU: (-132) | Clemson: (+110) Spread: SMU: -2.5 (-112) | Clemson: +2.5 (-108)

SMU: -2.5 (-112) | Clemson: +2.5 (-108) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

SMU vs Clemson Betting Trends

SMU's record against the spread is 7-4-0.

SMU's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-4.

This season, six of SMU's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Clemson is 5-7-0 this season.

Clemson has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been four Clemson games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

SMU vs Clemson Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (70.5%)

SMU vs Clemson Point Spread

Clemson is an underdog by 2.5 points against SMU. Clemson is -108 to cover the spread, and SMU is -112.

SMU vs Clemson Over/Under

The SMU-Clemson game on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

SMU vs Clemson Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for SMU vs. Clemson reveal SMU as the favorite (-132) and Clemson as the underdog (+110).

SMU vs. Clemson Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 39.2 5 19.8 19 53.9 12 Clemson 35.7 14 21.6 36 53.8 12

SMU vs. Clemson Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Clemson analysis on FanDuel Research.