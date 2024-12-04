Tulane vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Championship Game 2024

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Army Black Knights in college football action on Friday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Tulane vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-210) | Army: (+172)

Tulane: (-210) | Army: (+172) Spread: Tulane: -5.5 (-114) | Army: +5.5 (-106)

Tulane: -5.5 (-114) | Army: +5.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Army Betting Trends

Tulane has covered the spread nine times in 12 games.

Tulane owns an ATS record of 6-2 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

Tulane has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Army has seven wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Army is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Of 10 Army games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Tulane vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (54.1%)

Tulane vs Army Point Spread

Army is a 5.5-point underdog against Tulane. Army is -106 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -114.

Tulane vs Army Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulane versus Army matchup on Dec. 6 has been set at 45.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tulane vs Army Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. Army reveal Tulane as the favorite (-210) and Army as the underdog (+172).

Tulane vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 39.1 6 18.4 15 54.1 12 Army 32.7 47 15.1 4 49.5 11

Tulane vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

