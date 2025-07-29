FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Now Offers WNBA Performance Trends for Player Props

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Now Offers WNBA Performance Trends for Player Props

Quickly build parlays and place bets with confidence on your favorite WNBA players using FanDuel’s improved Player Prop pages!

Now you can:

  • Access all the top player props in one place
  • Get performance trends from the last 5 games
  • Look at real-time player stats all season long
  • And so much more!

Check it out on our player prop pages across the app—just tap a player headshot or name on the homepage, competition pages, or event pages to start building your winning parlays!

Learn More!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino).

