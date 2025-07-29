4 Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target for Fantasy Football in 2025

Hitting on a sleeper can be a huge boost to your fantasy football season, so let's dig deep and highlight some late-round receivers who are worth having on your radar.

We'll focus on only players with an average draft position (ADP) outside the top 100 picks, per FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP data.

Sleeper Fantasy Wide Receiver Targets

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

ADP: 105th Overall (WR45)

Ricky Pearsall checks a lot of boxes heading into 2025.

A 2024 first-round pick, Pearsall started coming on as a rookie late last season, erupting for 8 catches, 141 yards and a score in Week 16 before going for 6 grabs, 69 yards and a TD in Week 17. He ended the year a respectable 26th among WRs in fantasy points per target, and those late-season outings may be a sign of what's to come this campaign.

There are targets up for grabs in the San Francisco 49ers' offense as Deebo Samuel is gone and Brandon Aiyuk is "not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline," to return from last season's knee injury, per GM John Lynch as of late July. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are locked in as top targets, but Pearsall could be the team's WR1, especially with Jauan Jennings dealing with an injury early in training camp.

Pearsall has the ability to thrive in an increased role as he was a combine monster who ranked in the 97th percentile or better in all of catch radius, agility score and burst score, according to PlayerProfiler.

After getting a late start to 2024 due to injury, Pearsall flashed down the stretch and should be headed for a sizable role -- even if Jennings is fine for Week 1 -- in a San Fran offense that is likely to rebound after a down season. Going just outside the top 100 picks, Pearsall is a strong breakout candidate.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

ADP: 123rd Overall (WR49)

We often hear a lot about rookies in camp, and it's hard to know what to make of any of it. I mean, there was a time back in 2021 when the fantasy community was worried about Ja'Marr Chase's supposed struggles in training camp.

In short, it's likely wise not to put too much stock into any of it. With that said, it's hard to ignore all of the hype and positive news surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, with Baker Mayfield calling the rookie wideout an "absolute stud" and "the real deal" while beat writers claim Egbuka is making plays "early and often."

But it's not all about the hype as there should be opportunity for Egbuka -- who had at least a 24% target share in two of his last three years at Ohio State despite OSU's loaded WR depth charts -- to make plays early in 2025. Mike Evans is the clear top dog in the Bucs' aerial attack, but after that, things are up in the air as Chris Godwin is still without a timeline to return to practice following last season's serious ankle injury.

The Bucs scored the fourth-most points in the NFL last season, racked up the third-most yards and averaged the third-most yards per play. It's a fantasy-friendly offense, and Egbuka has a chance to be a big part of it right away.

Tre' Harris, Chargers

ADP: 138th Overall (WR54)

Our Austin Swaim has been singing Tre Harris' praises all offseason, and the stars just keep aligning for the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie receiver.

Harris had at least 935 receiving yards in each of his last three college seasons, the final two of which came at Ole Miss against top SEC competition. Harris ended up going to the Chargers in the second round, and what looked like a nice landing spot on draft night looks like an even better situation now.

Mike Williams' unexpected retirement has weakened an already shallow Chargers' WR depth chart, giving Harris an opening to get on the field early in 2025. Other than Ladd McConkey, things are pretty wide open in terms of targets for the Bolts as it's likely Harris, Jalen Reagor and Quentin Johnston vying for the WR2 role.

The Chargers were just 23rd in pass rate last season and figure to lean on the run again in 2025, but if Harris can grab hold of the WR2 job, he can make a fantasy impact as a rookie, and despite things going his way this offseason, Harris' ADP is outside the top 50 wideouts, making him an enticing late-round pick.

Michael Wilson, Cardinals

ADP: 244th Overall (WR79)

Digging deep for this one, Michael Wilson is someone I'm zeroed in on as a late-round option in mostly best-ball formats as he's likely to go undrafted in standard leagues.

Wilson, entering his third season, has been a solid producer through two years, generating 565 yards and 3 scores as a rookie and then following it up with 548 yards and 3 TDs a season ago. He's played 80% and 81% of the snaps the past two seasons and ran a route on 91.1% of the Arizona Cardinals' drop backs in 2024.

Standing at 6-2, 213 pounds, Wilson has good size for the position, and the fact he's been able to earn significant playing time in each of his first two seasons is an obvious positive sign. He's clearly someone the coaching staff trusts.

While he's stuck behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride in the Cards' pecking order, Wilson's production could spike if either of those two miss time. That makes him ideally suited for best-ball formats, and he could wind up being a quality waiver-wire add at some point in standard leagues.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.