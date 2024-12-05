Texas vs Georgia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Championship Game 2024

The Texas Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs in college football action on Saturday.

Texas vs Georgia Odds & Spread

Texas vs Georgia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-140) | Georgia: (+116)

Moneyline: Texas: (-140) | Georgia: (+116)

Texas: (-140) | Georgia: (+116) Spread: Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Georgia: +2.5 (-105)

Texas: -2.5 (-115) | Georgia: +2.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Georgia Betting Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 7-5-0 this season.

Texas owns an ATS record of 7-5 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been four Texas games (of 12) that hit the over this year.

Georgia is 3-9-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This year, six of Georgia's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Texas vs Georgia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (61.9%)

Texas vs Georgia Point Spread

Georgia is an underdog by 2.5 points against Texas. Georgia is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas is -115.

Texas vs Georgia Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Texas-Georgia on Dec. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Texas vs Georgia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas vs. Georgia reveal Texas as the favorite (-140) and Georgia as the underdog (+116).

Texas vs. Georgia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 34.8 21 11.7 2 52.8 12 Georgia 34.1 25 20.5 25 53.0 12

Texas vs. Georgia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Georgia analysis on FanDuel Research.