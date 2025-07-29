FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Orioles (49-58), Blue Jays (63-45)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.19%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.81%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Records: Tigers (62-46), Diamondbacks (51-56)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.47%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.53%

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Twins (51-55), Red Sox (57-51)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 50.74%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 49.26%

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Joey Wentz
  • Records: Royals (52-55), Braves (45-60)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 50.22%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.78%

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Astros (60-47), Nationals (44-62)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 56.73%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 43.27%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Taijuan Walker
  • Records: White Sox (39-68), Phillies (60-46)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 46.30%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Brewers (63-43), Cubs (62-44)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 59.44%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 40.56%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Mike Burrows
  • Records: Giants (54-53), Pirates (45-62)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 64.39%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 35.61%

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Clay Holmes
  • Records: Padres (58-49), Mets (62-45)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.70%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.30%

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Guardians (52-54), Rockies (28-78)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 57.44%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 42.56%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Yankees (57-49), Rays (54-53)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.30%
  • Rays Win Probability: 42.70%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Records: Reds (56-51), Dodgers (62-45)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 51.05%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 48.95%

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Cardinals (55-53), Marlins (50-55)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 58.32%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 41.68%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Angels (52-55), Rangers (56-51)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 56.71%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.29%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Athletics (46-63), Mariners (57-50)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.54%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.46%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

