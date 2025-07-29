Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30
Wednesday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. José Berrios
- Records: Orioles (49-58), Blue Jays (63-45)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.19%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.81%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Ryne Nelson
- Records: Tigers (62-46), Diamondbacks (51-56)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.47%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.53%
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Twins (51-55), Red Sox (57-51)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.74%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 49.26%
Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Royals (52-55), Braves (45-60)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.22%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.78%
Washington Nationals at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Astros (60-47), Nationals (44-62)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.73%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.27%
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Taijuan Walker
- Records: White Sox (39-68), Phillies (60-46)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%
- White Sox Win Probability: 46.30%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Brewers (63-43), Cubs (62-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.44%
- Cubs Win Probability: 40.56%
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Giants (54-53), Pirates (45-62)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -225
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.39%
- Pirates Win Probability: 35.61%
New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Padres (58-49), Mets (62-45)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -118
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.70%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.30%
Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Guardians (52-54), Rockies (28-78)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 57.44%
- Rockies Win Probability: 42.56%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Yankees (57-49), Rays (54-53)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.30%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.70%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Reds (56-51), Dodgers (62-45)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.05%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 48.95%
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Cardinals (55-53), Marlins (50-55)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 58.32%
- Marlins Win Probability: 41.68%
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Angels (52-55), Rangers (56-51)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.71%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.29%
Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Athletics (46-63), Mariners (57-50)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.54%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.46%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.