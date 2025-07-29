Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 30

Wednesday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SNET

MASN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. José Berrios

Dean Kremer vs. José Berrios Records: Orioles (49-58), Blue Jays (63-45)

Orioles (49-58), Blue Jays (63-45) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.19%

53.19% Orioles Win Probability: 46.81%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and ARID

MLB Network, FDSDET and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Ryne Nelson

Chris Paddack vs. Ryne Nelson Records: Tigers (62-46), Diamondbacks (51-56)

Tigers (62-46), Diamondbacks (51-56) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.47%

53.47% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.53%

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MNNT and NESN

MLB Network, MNNT and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Brayan Bello

vs. Brayan Bello Records: Twins (51-55), Red Sox (57-51)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.74%

50.74% Red Sox Win Probability: 49.26%

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO

FDSKC and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: vs. Joey Wentz

vs. Joey Wentz Records: Royals (52-55), Braves (45-60)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.22%

50.22% Braves Win Probability: 49.78%

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2

SCHN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: vs. MacKenzie Gore

vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Astros (60-47), Nationals (44-62)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.73%

56.73% Nationals Win Probability: 43.27%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH

CHSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Taijuan Walker

Adrian Houser vs. Taijuan Walker Records: White Sox (39-68), Phillies (60-46)

White Sox (39-68), Phillies (60-46) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.70%

53.70% White Sox Win Probability: 46.30%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ

FDSWI and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga

Freddy Peralta vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Brewers (63-43), Cubs (62-44)

Brewers (63-43), Cubs (62-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.44%

59.44% Cubs Win Probability: 40.56%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Mike Burrows

Logan Webb vs. Mike Burrows Records: Giants (54-53), Pirates (45-62)

Giants (54-53), Pirates (45-62) Giants Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.39%

64.39% Pirates Win Probability: 35.61%

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY

MLB Network, SDPA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Clay Holmes

Yu Darvish vs. Clay Holmes Records: Padres (58-49), Mets (62-45)

Padres (58-49), Mets (62-45) Mets Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Padres Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.70%

51.70% Padres Win Probability: 48.30%

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and COLR

CLEG and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Freeland

vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Guardians (52-54), Rockies (28-78)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 57.44%

57.44% Rockies Win Probability: 42.56%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSSUN

MLB Network, Amazon Prime Video and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Zack Littell

Will Warren vs. Zack Littell Records: Yankees (57-49), Rays (54-53)

Yankees (57-49), Rays (54-53) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.30%

57.30% Rays Win Probability: 42.70%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet LA

MLB Network, FDSOH and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Shohei Ohtani

Nick Martínez vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Reds (56-51), Dodgers (62-45)

Reds (56-51), Dodgers (62-45) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Reds Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.05%

51.05% Dodgers Win Probability: 48.95%

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL

FDSMW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Cal Quantrill

Miles Mikolas vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Cardinals (55-53), Marlins (50-55)

Cardinals (55-53), Marlins (50-55) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 58.32%

58.32% Marlins Win Probability: 41.68%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Nathan Eovaldi

José Soriano vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Angels (52-55), Rangers (56-51)

Angels (52-55), Rangers (56-51) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.71%

56.71% Angels Win Probability: 43.29%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Bryan Woo

Jeffrey Springs vs. Bryan Woo Records: Athletics (46-63), Mariners (57-50)

Athletics (46-63), Mariners (57-50) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.54%

54.54% Athletics Win Probability: 45.46%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.